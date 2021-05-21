MultiChoice Joins Africa Day Celebrations with Colours of Africa Film Series

The MultiChoice Group and the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) have joined in the Africa Day celebrations with the Colours of Africa film series.

The series will feature 16 films that were shot and directed by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2020. Viewers will enjoy films from East, West and Southern Africa brought to life by the talent honed at the MTF Academy.

“ We are proud to honour Africa Day by celebrating the work of the MTF Academies’ Class of 2020.,” says Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video.

From the East African Academy: Egna (Ethiopia), Rebirth (Kenya), Ruracio (Kenya), Johari (Tanzania) and Engaito (Uganda). The South African Academy films include: The Secrets of the Kingdom (Angola), Cradle (Botswana), Manda Aliza (Malawi) The Lobola (Mozambique), Kegumbo Okegumbo (Namibia), NYAU and Lost in Culture (Zambia), and Figure it Out (Zimbabwe). The West Africa Academy films to be showcased include: Oko K3 Akuetey (Ghana), BrideUntangled, and Omugwo (Nigeria)

Read: Facebook Africa launches ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ Campaign Ahead of Africa Day

The M-Net AfroCinema pop-up will also feature films from the inaugural class of the MTF Academy, as well as public service announcements (PSAs) shot by the Class of 2020 for the United Nation’s #PledgeToPause campaign as part of their academic course.

The COVID-19 pandemic set a precedent for the Class of 2020 which culminated in a successful second year of the MTF shared-value initiative.

While the students’ academic course was extended from 12 months to 18 months, the additional time allowed for an online accredited course through MultiChoice’s partnership with the New York Film Academy.

“The theme of the collections of films is ‘Connecting generations through storytelling’ and what is particularly beautiful about the series is that the MTF students produced the short films in their home countries adding local context, voice and visuals to their cinematic expression in the Colours of Africa series.” Cheryl Uys-Allie, Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative said.

Read also: YouTube Gears Up for Africa Day Concert with Impressive Performances Starting Today

The series also speaks to the purpose of MTF to ensure that we invest in the next generation of storytellers with knowledge shared by skilled professionals in the industry,” she added.

The film series is also curated for lovers of African film, and is in line with the the company’s support for the preservation and celebration of African history, culture, and traditions through film and TV.

Viewers will be able to watch all films on the M-Net Movies AfroCinema Film Festival pop-up, DStv Channel 198 from 21 – 30 May and on Showmax on Africa Day and beyond. Existing GOtv Max, GOtv Plus & GOtv Jolli customers will also be able to watch the Colours of Africa series on channel 29 for all markets and channel 129 for Uganda and 329 in Ghana as part of the M-Net AfroCinema pop-up.

Several platforms have announced participation in the Africa day celebrations. MTV Africa and YouTube have partnered to showcase virtual concerts featuring some of Africa’s most celebrated artists. The concerts are already running with the main event to take place on Africa Day on 25 May.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu