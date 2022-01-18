MultiChoice Extends Submission Period for Eighth Edition of AMVCA Entries

The deadline for the submission of entries for the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been extended to Friday, 28 January 2022.

Africa Magic and MultiChoice are calling on all film and television industry participants and stakeholders across the continent to take part in the celebration of the African film and TV industry by submitting their works.

Films, TV movies, or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCAs if they were broadcast, publicly screened, or exhibited between December 1, 2019 and November 30 2021. Previous entries and winners in other film and television competitions are also eligible for the awards.

Read: MultiChoice Kenya Opens 10th Branch in Nyeri

The AMVCAs this year will feature a new category, Best Online Social Content Creator, in recognition of the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. Creators are to submit their best short-form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

The Best Africa Magic Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series categories are also back for this year’s event.

Below are the Entry guidelines for the eighth AMVCAs

Prepare a 5-minute-long show reel for your online submission

Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page.

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission

Ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB

Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Read Also: MultiChoice Adds YouTube App to DStv Explora Ultra

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

South Africa

Sibongile Mabel Nkosi

Magic Center

137 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg, 2123

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong road

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines & additional information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...