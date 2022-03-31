Multichoice Donates Studio Equipment Worth Sh36 Million To KBC in Television Upgrade Project

Multichoice Africa has donated television studio equipment worth over Sh36.8 million to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to boost its television upgrade project.

The donation further cements the two institutions’ pioneering, 27-year-old, public-private partnership that begun in 1995.

Multichoice Kenya was established in 1995 as a joint venture between the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) owning 40% stake locally and Multichoice Africa Holdings (60% stake), a subsidiary of the Multichoice Group to provide Subscriber Management Services (SMS) under the DStv brand.

Speaking when she presented the Multichoice donation, Multichoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu lauded KBC for their support over the years.

“As a business, we thank you for the partnership that we have both enjoyed over the past 27 years and Multichoice Kenya fully appreciates and supports your public broadcasting service mandate in Kenya. We appreciate that our business has grown hand-in-hand with the Kenyan economy by forging long-term partnerships with the Kenyan Government, the national broadcaster of which you are and entrepreneurs,” she said.

Part of the equipment donated includes video switchers, a high definition audio-visual recorder, routing matrix, playout servers and a Media Asset Management (MAM) Storage System among other TV studio items.

On his part, newly-appointed KBC Acting managing director, Samuel Maina thanked Multichoice Kenya for the donation and lauded the over two decade long partnership that keeps getting stronger.

“In our quest to improve our picture and sound quality, KBC has in the recent past upgraded the video and audio formats to achieve an overall HD signal from content management to transmission. As part of the improvement process, KBC has been in partnership with Multichoice Kenya which has acquired modern broadcasting facilities to aid in the achievement of more efficient content and news management processes,” said Maina.

According to Maina, the donation will greatly enhance the following areas within KBC:

Automation of processes workflows.

Storage of content will be made easier through complete, networked, high-performance shared storage workflow servers.

Assist in archiving the content in digital formats

Automate newsroom operations by offering advanced collaborative planning, social media workflows, A.I. functionalities and state-of-the-art integration with studio automation systems.

Training and skills transfer: KBC staff will be trained so as to get most of the systems and solution applied.

The newsroom management system is also expected to transform KBC’s newsroom by re-engineering the editorial processes and setting the pace for convergence.

As the country’s leading funder of local content production – via MNET – MultiChoice Kenya further assured KBC of its commitment to continue building skills and capacity to become the backbone of content that matters to its customers which already makes DStv, GOtv and Showmax brands the most-loved video entertainment locally.

