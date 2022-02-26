Multichoice Dismisses Cementers Allegations, Claims County Ordered Demolition of Kileleshwa Building

Pay TV service provider, Multichoice has denied allegations that it is trying to demolish a building contrary to the law.

According to firm, the proposed MultiChoice Kenya offices of which Cementers Limited was the contractor, are being demolished pursuant to Enforcement Notices issued by the County Government of Nairobi.

The building which sits on L.R 3734/421 along Oloitoktok Road, Kileleshwa, the company said, was condemned by the county and is supposed to be demolished due to safety concerns.

“As a law-abiding citizen, MultiChoice Kenya is complying with the said Notice in cooperation with and assistance of the relevant authorities. The exercise is being carried out with utmost professionalism and care to the workers involved and the communities neighboring the site,” read the statement issued by Multichoice on Saturday.

Further, the firm denied allegations that the said building is an exhibit in any ongoing civil, arbitral, and criminal cases between them and the contractor.

“We note the use of deliberately misleading media statements to misrepresent our lawful compliance with this demolition order to cast aspersions on MultiChoice Kenya, these claims are strongly denied and have no basis in fact,” it reads on.

The company also stated that the frivolous accusations made by Cementers would be addressed legally.

“The demolition of the building is not subject to those proceedings and any false accusations made against MultiChoice Kenya are libelous and will be addressed through legal recourse.”

Cementers which is associated with Ramesh Vishram had claimed that the service provider was seeking to hire a “Project manager to oversee and manage its upcoming project of demolishing its building “.

The contractor alleged that the building is the subject of criminal proceedings in which four individuals have been charged with conspiracy to defraud them of Sh895 million.

The accused persons are Wilson Munyu Karaba, Stanley Kibathi, an architect, engineer Kariuki Muchemi and MultiChoice Kenya lawyer Lavender Lucky Waindi.

They appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

They are accused that on diverse dates February 1 and April 30,2017 at unknown place being the directors of Interconsults Engineers ltd, Connapex Structural and Civil Engineering, SK Archplans and head of legal at MIH East Africa respectively, they jointly altered structural Integrity investigation report on proposed construction of office block for MultiChoice Kenya ltd.

