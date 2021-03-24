MultiChoice & Azuri partner to launch DStv on Pay-As-You-Go Solar TV

MultiChoice Kenya and Azuri Technologies who launched a pay-as-you-go solar TV package in Kenya, have announced a partnership to bring DStv content to off-grid households in Kenya. The partnership bundles Azuri’s TV400 product, the 32” solar-powered TV and household energy solution, with the DStv HD decoder to offer customers access to entertainment, local and international news, documentaries, and educational content.

“By expanding the choice of content available to even off-grid customers, we are taking another step in shrinking the gap between households with and without the grid.” Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri said.

Azuri’s comes with a TV400 system 80W solar panel and a 160Wh LFP battery with an expected life of over 10 years before servicing. It also comes with two high power tube lights, two spotlights, a rechargeable radio, a rechargeable torch and USB phone charging with extra capacity to support smartphones, and the DStv HD decoder.

DStv offers video entertainment featuring local and international stories, sporting events including the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, golf, tennis, motorsport, WWE and rugby, local and international news, as well as international series, movies, documentaries and children’s shows. Azuri’s off-grid customers will have access to this content available on a variety of packages designed for family viewing.

The Azuri TV400 system is available for a down-payment of KES 8,999 and a daily usage fee of KES 115 over 30 months. The DStv HD decoder which comes bundled with the Azuri system offers customers a range of viewing packages that they can choose from including DStv Access which costs 1000 per month, DStv Family at 1380, DStv Compact which cost Sh. 2650 per month, DStv Compact Plus at Sh. 4,800 and DStv Premium which costs Sh.7,900 per month.

