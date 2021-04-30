MultiChoice Adds YouTube App to DStv Explora Ultra

MultiChoice has added YouTube app to DStv Explora Ultra thus allowing subscribers to access the popular platform directly on their decorder.

YouTube has now joined other streaming services and apps available on DStv Explora including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon prime video among others.

“DStv subscribers can now watch YouTube, where every day people watch over a billion hours of video, including music videos, short and documentary films, live streams and video blogs,” MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi said.

He added, “The addition of YouTube to the Explora Ultra builds on DStv’s ambition to be a one-stop video entertainment hub, giving our customers more convenience and choice to access local and international content on a single device.”

One can now access YouTube on Explora Ultra through subscribing and must have an active DStv subscription.

You are also required to pay the access fee and have a high-speed stable internet connection.

Last month, MultiChoice Kenya and Azuri Technologies launched a pay-as-you-go solar TV package through a partnership aimed to bring DStv content to off-grid households in Kenya.

The partnership bundles Azuri’s TV400 product, the 32” solar-powered TV and household energy solution, with the DStv HD decoder to offer customers access to entertainment, local and international news, documentaries, and educational content.

“By expanding the choice of content available to even off-grid customers, we are taking another step in shrinking the gap between households with and without the grid.” Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri said.

