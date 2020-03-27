Multich0ice Allocates Ksh 500 Million to Support Creatives in Africa During Covid 19 Lockdown

Multichoice Africa has announced that it is allocating at least Ksh 500 million to support creatives throughout the continent during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

According to the pan-African entertainment behemoth, the disruptions and delays caused by the pandemic have disrupted the creative industry in the continent, necessitating the move to cushion them.

The coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic has disrupted productions, affecting the creative ecosystem in the continent. In some countries, there has been a complete halt as resources are channelled towards sustaining the health of victims of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The allocated amount of 80 million South African Rand will be used to pay full salaries of cast, crew, and creatives for the months of March and April 2020, by when hopefully we will have the worst of the disruptions behind us. This is to create income stability for them and their families.

Multichoice is also expected to launch an online learning portal that will support over 40 000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online masterclasses, so they can continue to hone their craft whilst adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation.

Furthermore, Multichoice has indicated that it has committed to guarantee the incomes of freelancers in SuperSport Productions, who are currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown. This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in the broadcast technology environment.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela: “Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill. ”

As an industry made up of thousands of freelancers which include actors, producers, directors and camera operators, Africa’s video entertainment industry is particularly vulnerable at this time.

