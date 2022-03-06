Multi-storey Building Under Construction In Kinoo Caves In [Photos]

A multi-storey building that was under construction in Muthiga, Kinoo area, Kiambu County, has collapsed.

The residential building under construction by a company identified as Stable Engineers LTD caved in on Sunday.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the building leaned on adjacent buildings threatening their stability.







Kiambu County has been on the spot recently over similar incidents.

In October last year, a nine-storey building in Ruiru that was under construction collapsed. No casualties were reported as no one was inside at the time the building went down.

The incident occurred less than a month after a five-storey building located near White House in Kinoo collapsed. The building was nearing completion.

Before the Kinoo incident, another building also located in Kiambu county collapsed leaving three dead.

In August of the same year, a five-storey building collapsed in Gachie.

The building had been built up to the fifth floor and laborers were working on the sixth floor when the tragedy struck.

The incidents have sparked a debate on the quality of structures coming up in many parts of the country as the demand for residential buildings continues to rise.

Many of the constructions sites lack proper supervision with investors going for cheap and low-quality materials.

More to follow

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...