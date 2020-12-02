Multi-billion CDF Projects Suspended Over Cash Crunch

The National Treasury has not yet released funds to the 290 constituencies since the beginning of the current financial year, it has emerged.

This has led to the suspension of multi-billion shillings National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) projects countrywide.

Ksh41.7 billion had been allocated to the NG-CDF in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, and by now the constituencies should have received at least Ksh20.85 billion.

Addressing the matter with Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia, the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that implementation of projects such as roads, schools and health facilities were stalling for lack of the money.

“As a committee we are concerned that we are now halfway 2020/21 financial year and there is no single cent disbursed to the constituencies. You should bear in mind that schools are reopening next month,” said the committee chairperson Opiyo Wandayi.

This comes at a time the government is struggling to build more classes ahead of schools reopening in January, to effect social distancing in schools.

Some constituencies like Funyula are also yet to receive allocation for the last financial year. Funyula has not received Ksh20 million for the last financial year.

“I have been to the NG-CDF offices for the last two months, the President said we use CDF to improve infrastructure and we have only one month for schools to reopen,” said Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo.

On his side, PS Muia blamed delay to release funds on revenue shortfall occasioned by effects of Covid-19.

