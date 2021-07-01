Multi-agency Taskforce Formed To Tackle Increased Crime Rates Within Nairobi

The Nairobi County Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi has revealed that a multi-agency taskforce has been formed to handle the rising crime cases within Nairobi and its environs.

According to Nthumbi, due to increased cases of criminal activities and insecurity within the city, officers both in official police uniforms and plainclothes have been deployed in different parts to handle the same.

Also, the police have widened their net on cases regarding kidnappings, missings persons and murders.

The police commander further cautioned boda boda operators to avoid joining criminal gangs that are involved in daylight muggings within CBD.

This comes barely two weeks after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) appealed to members of the public to report mugging cases to the police amid a worrying trend in the CBD.

In a statement, DCI Boss George Kinoti encouraged victims to file formal complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidents happen instead of social media rants.

The DCI said that, whereas sharing mugging cases on social media is good for sensitization, members of the public are encouraged to file formal complaints to help the police and the prosecution build water-tight cases against perpetrators once arrests are made. "Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various Streets and Walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings," said DCI. Read Also: Cases of Cybercrime Increased by 60 Percent Between October and December 2020 In the last one week alone, different cases of muggings and property vandalization have been reported in the city, with some captured on camera.