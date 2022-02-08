Mulamwah Bullied me Online, Kamene Goro Explains Fallout with Comedian

Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro has finally opened up on her fallout with comedian David Oyando commonly known as Mulamwah.

In new revelations, Kamene says Mulamwah bullied and body-shamed her online after she posted a photo.

For instance, Kamene insinuates that Mulamwah is a certified bully who hides behind the comedy to harass people.

“Mulamwah is a bully, and he thinks just because he’s a comedian, it’s okay for him to be a bully. I didn’t know him from here, to Timbuktu and back. I posted a picture, he went and wrote something extremely hateful, and I was like boss, ata sikujui, nimekukosea wapi? (I don’t even know you, how have I offended you?)” Kamene said during the morning Kiss show.

Read: Kamene Goro on How She was Swindled Sh16,000 on First Date

The incident, according to Kamene dates back to two years ago when Mulamwah is said to have referred to her as a hippo due to her weight gain.

She had posted a photo on Instagram with social media influencer Chebet Rono at the swimming pool wearing swimwear.

She further disclosed that she does not want an apology as the comedian is not remorseful. Notably, Kamene says Mulamwah tried to brush off the remarks after a meeting a few years back as jokes which did not go well with her.

Read Also: Kamene Goro Recounts Early Morning Arrest, Released With One Phone Call

Yesterday, Kamene narrated how she was swindled Sh16,000 by a stranger on the first date. The curvacious media personality explained that the guy showed up for the date and during that time, he claimed something had come up that needed cash urgently.

Being a kindhearted person, Kamene sent him the cash only for him to go and becver refund.

“He was life, unaezakua na 16K kwa Mpesa? I’ll refund later. To make it look legit, he paid for the bill,” Kamene said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...