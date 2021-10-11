Mukuru kwa Njenga Slum Dwellers Living Along Road Reserve Asked to Vacate

Mukuru kwa Njenga slum dwellers living along road reserves have been asked to vacate.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda said road works on the Catherine Ndereba Road will commence soon hence the need for the residents to move.

The road, Mr Kianda said, will connect the Nairobi Expressway with Industrial Area which will open up the slum to new opportunities.

“This road will act as an exit from the Expressway at a link road that is being constructed around City Cabanas junction. Businesses that are situated along the road, like Jua Kali are expected to pick up,” he said.

Once the road is complete it will reduce traffic congestion.

“Plans were underway to start putting up the railway station, but we realised that it was not going to serve any function since it could not be accessed. The road will however enable residents access amenities like schools and hospitals,” he added.

The demolitions will be supervised by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and security officers, said Kianda.

He noted that area MP Benjamin Gathiru and MCA were on board with the plan and will ensure it is carried out smoothly.

On October 2, informal structures at Deep Sea slums were flattened to make way for a new road.

The demolitions were supposed to make way for the construction of 6th Parklands Avenue Road.

The government said the structures had stalled the road works for over a year.

“We have had a number of engagements with the community. Over 734 people who had encroached on the road reserve agreed to vacate voluntarily after they were compensated,” said Kianda.

