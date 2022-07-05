Mukumu Girls School Under Probe Over Mysterious Deaths Of Two Students

Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School is on the spot over the mysterious deaths of two students in June.

Education stakeholders are probing an incident where two students died mysteriously at the school. The school had linked their deaths to an outbreak of malaria.

Education officials led by led by the Kakamega County director of education Dickson Ogonya are expected to submit a report on the same following uproar from parents.

“We have instructed the ministry of education on the ground to visit the school and investigate the reports relating to the deaths of students and prepare a report that will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for action,” said Mr an official.

In screenshots seen by Kahawa Tungu, one of the deceased students identified as Nicole reportedly passed on due to negligence from the school.

Nicole’s parents were informed of her dwindling condition after nine days. By this time, her situation was out of control as it was too late to seek admission from school.

Another student identified as Cynthia is said to have been operated on without a second opinion hence leading to her demise. Cynthia will be laid to rest on July 12, 2022.

In both cases, the school is accused of taking too long to respond to the student’s medical needs hence reducing their chances of survival.







Parents have called on relevant stakeholders to expedite the probe into the matter and ensure the school is held accountable.

