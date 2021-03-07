Mukhisa Kituyi Forced To Change Route After Hostile Reception In Homecoming Ceremony

Presidential aspirant and former UNCTAD boss Mukhisa Kituyi was forced to change his route for stopovers in his home turf Webuye, after his audience turned hostile to his speeches.

During the stopovers, the jeering crowds accused Kituyi of failing to help them when he was a cabinet minister and in foreign mission

Chants of ‘hatukutaki hatukutaki” (we do not want you, we do not want you) were unbearable to Kituyi, who even cancelled a rally he was planning to hold at Posta grounds.

In the few chaotic stopovers, Mukhisa promised to work with other leaders in his 2022 Presidential quest.

“I am going to meet every leader be it elders and teacher leaders so that we start this journey,” he said.

Kituyi has faced rivalry from supporters of Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, who are seen as the Luhya kingpins.

Kituyi finally held his ceremony at his Mbakalo home, where leaders like Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana termed him as the only solution to the country’s ailing economy.

Kituyi was also praised by Tonagren MP Eseli Simiyu who said Mukhisa was the best person from the region to clinch the seat.

“Finally we have a courageous leader going for the top seat, a person who was courageous enough to leave his well paying job to come and serve the people of Kenya,” said Eseli.

