Mukhisa Kituyi, Covid-19 Registry and Squid Games Top Kenya’s Google Year in Search 2021

Tech giant, Google has released the top trending searches for the year 2021. We kicked off the year with several trending topics such as the swearing-in of US President Joe Biden, followed by the loss of Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli and the subsequent re-election of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

The EPL Table topped the country’s trending searches followed by the Uganda elections and the Kiambaa By-elections on the third position. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came fourth while Kazi Mtaani Application took fifth position.

Kenyans also had a number of questions and how to find love was the most searched question, followed by how to check both KCPE and KCSE results online. They also wanted to know how to pay for NHIF using M-Pesa and how to reverse M-Pesa.

Read: How to Make Hand Sanitizer, What is Curfew, Babu Owino, Joan Kubai Among Kenya’s Top Trending Searches of 2020

Politician Mukhisa Kituyi topped the trending personality searches while Netflix Series topped the trending movies and TV shows.

Below is a full list of Kenya’s trending searches in 2021

Trending General

1) EPL Table

2) Uganda Elections

3) Kiambaa By-Election Results

4) IEBC

5) Kazi Mtaani Application

6) BBI Ruling

7) KDF Recruitment 2021

8) SGR Booking

9) Pandora Papers

10) Afghanistan

Loss

1) Magufuli

2) Chris Kirubi

3) DMX

4) TB Joshua

5) Jakoyo Midiwo

6) Prince Philip

7) Simeon Nyachae

8) Kalembe Ndile

Read also: Twitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fears of Violence

Trending Global Personalities

1) Bobi Wine

2) Joe Biden

3) Fabrizio Romano

4) Museveni

5) Jack Ma

6) Kamala Harris

7) Naomi Campbell

8) Samia Suluhu

9) Jacob Zuma

10) Amanda Gorman

Trending Health

1) COVID-19 Registry

2) AstraZeneca Vaccine

3) Chanjo Kenya

4) Moderna Vaccine

5) KMTC

6) Colonoscopy

7) Signs of COVID-19

8) Bipolar Disorder

9) Glaucoma

10) Autism

Trending How To (General)

1) How to find true love?

2) How to check KCPE results online

3) How to check KCSE results

4) How to pay NHIF via Mpesa

5) How to reverse Mpesa

6) How to apply Kazi Mtaani

7) How to write an application letter

8) How to write a CVOk

9) How to buy tokens

10) How to style braids

Read also: Google Creates Illustrations to be Used as Google Profile Images

Trending How To (Tech)

1) How to open pdf file

2) How to open null file

3) How to open apk file

4) How to open docx file

5) How to open bin file

6) How to check NHIF status

7) How to hack a WiFi password

8) How to open zip file

9) How to open mp3 file

10) How to download videos from YouTube

Trending Local Personalites

1) Mukhisa Kituyi

2) Mwai Kibaki

3) Martha Koome

4) Eliud Kipchoge

5) Deputy President William Ruto

6) Alfred Mutua

7) Charles Njonjo

8) Simba Arati

9) Omanyala

10) Moses Kuria

Trending Lyrics

1) ‘Sukari’ Lyrics

2) ‘Alcohol’ Lyrics

3) ‘Naanzaje’ Lyrics

4) Ndovu Ni Kuu’ Lyrics

5) ‘Baikoko’ Lyrics

6) ‘Hapo Tu’ Lyrics

7) Amazing Grace’ Lyrics

8) ‘Jireh’ Lyrics

9) ‘Love Nwantiti’ Lyrics

Read also: Kenya’s Biggest Online Forum “Group Kenya” Brought Down By Facebook

Trending Movies & TV Shows

1) Squid Game

2) Zora

3) Red Notice

4) Black Widow

5) Killing Eve

6) Coming to America

7) Snake Eyes

8) Lupin

9) Army of the Dead

10) Mortal Kombat

Trending What is (General)

1) What is love

2) What is happening in Afghanistan

3) What is vaccination

4) What is Charlie Charlie

5) What is European Super League

6) What is happening in Palestine 2021

Trending Sports

1) EPL

2) Euro 2020

3) La Liga Table

4) Serie A Table

5) Champions League

6) Paralympics

7) Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

8) Europa League

9) Pakakumi

10) Bundesliga Table

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...