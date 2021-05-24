in NEWS

Mukaa Boys Closed Indefinitely Following Student Unrest

mukaa boys
Mukaa Boys on Fire. [Courtesy]

Mukaa Boys High School in Makueni has been closed indefinitely following student unrest that left a dormitory in ashes.

Police were earlier holding 12 students over the Saturday night incident that saw property worth hundreds of thousands destroyed.

The inferno is said to have started at around 6 pm on the material day, destroying belongings of at least 100 students. Property including mattresses and books, were set ablaze.

No casualties were recorded as students and nearby area residents put out the fire. Firefighters arrived much later. before firefighters arrived.

more follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

FireMukaa Boys

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Netflix Could Soon Add Video Games to its Services

We Will Ensure The Issue Is Sorted Out, Raila Says On BBI While Visiting Kisumu