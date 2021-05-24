Mukaa Boys Closed Indefinitely Following Student Unrest

Mukaa Boys High School in Makueni has been closed indefinitely following student unrest that left a dormitory in ashes.

Police were earlier holding 12 students over the Saturday night incident that saw property worth hundreds of thousands destroyed.

The inferno is said to have started at around 6 pm on the material day, destroying belongings of at least 100 students. Property including mattresses and books, were set ablaze.

No casualties were recorded as students and nearby area residents put out the fire. Firefighters arrived much later. before firefighters arrived.

