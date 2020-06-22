Kikuyu Musician Muigai wa Njoroge Summoned By Police Over “Inciting” Song

Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge was on Monday summoned by the police over his hit song “Ino Migunda” which translates to “These Pieces of Land”.

Muigai was apparently asked to present himself at Runda Police Station.

The song, trending at Number one on YouTube, was released six days ago and speaks on land issues, politics of the dynasties and so much more.

The singer throws jibes at the dynasties who inherited their wealth from their fathers but continue to oppress the poor.

He sings,”This land will be subdivided equally since it cannot be sliced into pieces for human consumption.

“There will come a time when the common man will not tolerate your oppression anymore.”

He goes on to question the government on certain decisions like the demolitions in Kariobangi and Ruai.

Thousands of people were left homeless following night demolitions.

“Despite Coronavirus and heavy rainfall you demolished the houses of the poor. Was it that urgent?

“Couldn’t the project wait? Some deeds are beyond the devil’s imagination,” the song continues.

Here, Muigai notes, the pandemic could be used to enrich some as others languish in abject poverty.

He sings about the controversial Sh4 million spent on tea alone by the ministry of health.

“Flour is more important to the poor than the masks…landlords are knocking at their doors asking for rent but you are enjoying tea worth Sh4 million,” he says.

Muigai, a seasoned musician, in what many deemed as taking Deputy President William Ruto’s side, he sings about the poisonous food donations branded “Ruto Foundation”.

The foods were distributed to Kikuyu residents who later fell in after consuming them.

The DP and area MP Kimani Ichung’wa denied distributing the foods in question.

According to the musician, the foods could have been donated by “one of own”.

He also hints at DP Ruto being the answer to what ails Kenya.

“You tarnished the name of the peasant’s son and even went ahead to poison your people…you value power more than our lives,” he sings on.

While some Kenyans lack face masks, Muigai sings, politicians look the other way.

He wonders why they give away t-shirts, merchandise and money during electioneering periods but will not help common Kenyans at their time of need.

