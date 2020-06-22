Kikuyu Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge To Appear Before NCIC Over New “Inciting” Song

Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge is expected to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Friday, June 26.

The singer was presented with the summon at Runda Police Station where he presented himself on Monday morning.

Muigai is in trouble over his new hit single, Ino Migunda (These Pieces of Land).

The lyrics, the letter signed by NCIC Ag. Commission Secretary Millicent Okatch says, threaten the coexistence between Kenyan communities.

“…which words were calculated to be threatening and insulting and likely to affect harmonious coexistence between Kenyan communities contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission,” the letter reads.

He is set to appear before the commission on the aforementioned date at KMA Centre at 10 am.

The song, trending at Number one on YouTube, was released six days ago and speaks on land issues, politics of the dynasties and atrocities committed by the Jubilee government.

The singer throws jibes at the dynasties who inherited their wealth from their fathers but continue to oppress the poor.

He sings,”This land will be subdivided equally since it cannot be sliced into pieces for human consumption.

“There will come a time when the common man will not tolerate your oppression anymore.”

He goes on to question the government on certain decisions like the demolitions in Kariobangi and Ruai.

Thousands of people were left homeless following night demolitions.

“Despite Coronavirus and heavy rainfall you demolished the houses of the poor. Was it that urgent?

“Couldn’t the project wait? Some deeds are beyond the devil’s imagination,” the song continues.

He also hints at DP William Ruto being the answer to what ails Kenya.

“You tarnished the name of the peasant’s son and even went ahead to poison your people…you value power more than our lives,” he sings on.

While some Kenyans lack face masks, Muigai sings, politicians look the other way.

He wonders why they give away t-shirts, merchandise and money during electioneering periods but will not help common Kenyans at their time of need.

