Muhoroni Family Forced To Bury 68-year-old Kin At 4 AM After Flouting Covid-19 Regulations

A family in Muhoroni was forced to bury their kin at 4AM after flouting Covid-19 regulations as directed by the Ministry of Health regarding burials.

According to Citizen, the deceased, Risper Juma, a 68 year old woman was buried in the wee hours of the night after authorities were alerted that the family had organized a night vigil for her despite the order that no bodies should be kept overnight ahead of burials.

The County police chief Samuel Anampiu has confirmed the incident adding that officers led by Muhoroni DCC Benedict Munywoki who were alerted of the situation raided the home of the deceased in Kore village in the wee hours of Saturday morning and ordered for her immediate burial.

This incident comes just a day after the state announced revised Covid-19 containment measures for 13 counties, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

In a statement on Thursday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the hotspot counties constituted 60 percent of the national Covid-19 caseload.

Curfew within the hotspot zone (the 13 counties) was revised to between 7p.m. and 4a.m. daily, except for essential and emergency services.

Also, all funerals and interment ceremonies within the hotspot zone are to be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation of death while night vigils and overnight processions prior to funerals are prohibited until further notice.

Consequently, the gov’t further directed that attendees for funerals within the hotspot zone are capped to a maximum of 50 persons until further notice.

