Muggings in Nairobi CBD: Kenyans told to Report Cases to Police not Social Media

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to report mugging cases to the police amid a worrying trend in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a statement on Monday, DCI boss George Kinoti encouraged victims to filed formal complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidents happen instead of social media rants.

According to the DCI, whereas sharing mugging cases on social media is good for sensitization, members of the public are encouraged to file formal complaints to help the police and the prosecution build water-tight cases against perpetrators once arrests are made.

“Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various Streets and Walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings,” said DCI.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen while subjecting any acts of criminality to the unforgiving arm of the law.”

The DCI urges members of the public who may fall or have fallen victims of mugging within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to make formal reports at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidences happen. While many victims take to social media to pic.twitter.com/jQO1ddKHmH — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 21, 2021

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai promised to enhance security in the CBD over the surge in the criminal activities.

The matter was brought to the attention of the police boss during the #EngageTheIG Twitter session with members of the public on Monday.

“Deploy security officers in the CBD Sir, it’s getting out of hand,” Joan Ngengi tweeted.

In response, the IG said: “I have taken note of insecurity within CBD. Action will be taken and security enhanced.”

I have taken note of insecurity within CBD. Action will be taken and security enhanced. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/foYAgaW7oR — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) June 21, 2021

Insecurity in the streets of Nairobi has been a worrying trend in the past few years.

Some of the items the armed thugs in the streets of Nairobi target include smartphones, laptops and other valuables.

