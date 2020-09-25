Ex-Nairobi Deputy Governor Mueke Joins United Green Movement Party After Ditching Wiper

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke has joined the United Green Movement party after ditching Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Mueke said he has joined the United Green Movement party as a co-Secretary General.

“Today I officially join the UGM party as co secretary general. #UGMpart, ” he said.

“Today we start a journey with other progressive and like minded Kenyans to bring the change we seek. From today I shall lead with others, the #UGMparty that will deliver on the aspiration of Kenyans.

“This is the reason I chose to change my political party affiliation, to change political parties.”

The first deputy governor of Nairobi announced his exit from Wiper on September 4.

“I hereby tender my resignation with immediate effect as well as relinquish my platinum membership, ” he said in a statement.

“I request the office of the registrar of political parties to immediately delete my name from the member list in Wiper.”

He became the second member of the party to resign after former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Word has it that Mueke is expected to run for Kitui gubernatorial seat on UGM ticket.

