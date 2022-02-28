Mudavadi’s ANC Responds to Gachagua Over Remarks on Choice of Ruto’s Running Mate

Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC Party has responded to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks over the choice of William Ruto’s Deputy ahead of the upcoming August 9, elections.

Gachagua while appearing for an interview with Citizen TV stated that William Ruto’s running mate would come from Mt Kenya region.

This, Gachagua authoritatively said had already been sealed thus ruling out the possibility of Mudavadi being the Deputy.

“… as far as I’m concerned Ruto is a presidential candidate and the running mate will come from the mountain at an appropriate time.”

ANC, through its Secretary-General Simon Gikuru now terms Gachagua’s sentiments as premature adding that he has no authority to speak on matter Kenya Kwanza.

The statement further adds that Kenya Kwanza Coalition has not decided on a presidential candidate hence will be unveiled at the right time following consultations with the core principals, William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

“Rigathi Gachagua has no authority to speak for Kenya Kwanza on the matter hence his sentiments are premature, untimely and unwarranted.”

“Kenya Kwanza Coalition has not decided on its presidential and running mate candidates. This will happen and be unveiled at an appropriate time by our principals Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Moses Wetangula,” the statement adds.

