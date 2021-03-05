Mudavadi’s ANC Recaptures Matungu MP Seat In Hotly Contested Mini-poll

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Peter Nabulindo is the winner of the Matungu Parliamentary by-election.

Nabulindo handed the Musalia Mudavadi party victory after garnering 14,260 votes in the Thursday, March 4 by-election.

The MP elect’s main challenger Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate David Were came in second with 10,565 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) linked party came in a distant third with its candidate Alex Lanya managing 5,513 votes.

The Matungu by-election was seen as a contest between Mudavadi, Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. The three political heavyweights have declared interest in the 2022 race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. The by-election gave the leaders a ground to flex political muscles ahead of the polls.

The Matungu seat fell vacant following the death of MP Justus Murunga in November last year. The first time lawmaker was elected to parliament in 2017 on the ANC ticket.

Kabuchai

Earlier, Ford Kenya also recaptured the Kabuchai MP seat with its candidate Majimbo Kalasinga garnering 19,274 votes.

Kalasinga’s closest rival UDA candidate Evans Kakai emerged second with 6,455 votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya came a distant third with 1,454 votes followed by Dr Gasper Wafubwa at the fourth position after he garnered 1,236 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP James Lusweti on December 4, 2020.

A loss for Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, who hails from Kabuchai, would have been a major blow to his political ambitions as he fights to take control of the party.

Elsewhere in Nakuru’s London Ward, UDA bagged the seat with its candidate Antony Nzuki garnering 1,707 votes.

Nzuki won 38 per cent of the total votes coming from only 24.7 per cent of registered voters in the ward.

Jubilee candidate Francis Njoroge came in second with 1,385 votes.

In Hell’s Gate Ward IEBC declared Jubilee candidate Virginia Wamaitha the winner of the mini-poll after garnering 3,955 votes. UDA candidate Jonathan Werothe came in second with 2,742 votes.

In Kisii County, ODM candidate Malachi Matara won the Kiamokama Ward seat after getting 1,907 votes.

Daniel Ondabu of the Party of Economic Development (PED) came second with 1,257 while Stephen Nyakeriga of TND came third with 1,004 votes.

In Machakos County’s Kitise-Kithuki Ward by-elections Wiper carried the day after their candidate, Sebastian Muli garnered 3,892 votes, 66.69 per cent of the total votes cast.

Muungano Party candidate Joseph Kioko came second with 878 votes.

