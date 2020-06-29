Mudavadi’s ANC Offices In Kakamega Set Ablaze, Important Documents Destroyed

A section of Amani National Congress (ANC) party offices in Kakamega were in the wee hours of Monday morning set ablaze and important documents destroyed by the fire.

According to online sources, the Musalia Mudavadi party offices were burnt down by goons suspected to have been hired by rival politicians.

Julius Arunga, the branch chairman, confirmed the incident saying that unknown people broke one of the office’s windows and doused the inside with petrol before lighting the fire.

“Fortunately, only the store was burnt but the rest of documents and other items are intact. We don’t want to speculate, but it is not a coincidence, ” said Arunga.

The store, Arunga said, was holding some of the materials that were used during the 2017 General Election.

After malala being kicked out of the ANC party .Offices have been burnt by hired people in kakamega.important party documents burnt into ashes .Malala should be blamed for this .why was the offices not burnt before he was still in the party #ArrestMalala #EyesOnJusticeMakau Rip — SWEET BUNYORE (@sweet_bunyore) June 29, 2020

JUST IN: The Amani National Congress Party (ANC) offices in Kakamega have been set ablaze by unknown group of youths days after Hon Cleophas Malala, Senator for Kakamega was expelled from the Party. The Angry group blamed the Party decision to expel the Senator.#TangaTangaThugs pic.twitter.com/iIETtxzEnX — Isaac (@ItsOngoma) June 29, 2020

This comes just days after the party expelled Senator Cleophas Malala following failure to appear at the disciplinary committee to answer to allegations of misconduct. The Musalia Mudavadi-led party accused Malala of disloyalty.

“The special meeting of the NGC hereby adopts and ratifies the resolution for internal disciplinary of the party and NEC expelling Hon Cleophas Malala from the party membership,” the party said.

The disciplinary committee cited Malala’s utterances during an ODM Party rally held in Kibra in December 2019 as one of the reasons for his removal from the party.

“After careful consideration of the penalties set out in Article 50.9 of the Constitution of Amani National Congress party the committee resolved to expel you from membership of ANC with effect from December 5, 2019.” read the ruling.

Malala has on various occasions differed with his party leader especially on matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He is also presumed to have defected to Raila Odinga-led ODM after he supported their Kibra MP aspirant. At the time, ANC had fielded Eliud Owalo, who was previously Odinga’s advisor.

“We are ready for the political competition ahead of us. We are entering the Kibra race very rejuvenated,” Mudavadi said.

Malala chaired an 11-member Senate committee that cleared Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru abuse of office charges hence quashing an impeachment motion against her last Friday.

