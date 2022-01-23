Mudavadi Rules Out Joining Raila’s Azimio la Umoja

.Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has stated that he won’t join Azimio la Umoja movement ahead of the August General Election.

Speaking at ANC’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) in Bomas, Nairobi, on Sunday, Mudavadi hinted at working with Deputy President Wiliam Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in his quest for the presidency.

“…the ANC stand which I am privileged to announce is that the specter called Azimio, is not an option when it comes to partnership,” Mudavadi said after being endorsed by ANC delegates to fly the party’s flag in the polls scheduled for August 9.

He added: “Wamepoteza frequency na network.”

Azimio la Umoja is comprised of leaders who support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. One of its affiliate parties is the ruling Jubilee party of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While accusing Odinga of dishonesty and betrayal, the ANC boss said he won’t be intimidated to back a state project.

“We have had enough of this self-preservation schemes, tumechoka. Enough is enough,” said Mudavadi.

In a hard-hitting speech, Mudavadi criticized President Kenyatta’s administration over the current economic hardships.

While promising to deal with the economic crisis, Mudavadi said Kenya is broke and in bad economic shape because of bad debt and ‘thieves’.

“How can we be proud that the government has bankrupted themselves and the people. How can we accept to live on our knees,” he said.

The event was attended by Ruto who is also seeking to succeed President Kenyatta.

Earlier, Mudavadi’s two partners in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) —Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi — walked out of the event after learning that Ruto was expected at the event.

The OKA principals walked out shortly after Ruto allies started making their way to the event.

Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, a principal in OKA, was among high-profile politicians who attended the event.

Some of the Ruto footsoldiers who attended the event include Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) Josphat Nanok (Turkana), lawmakers Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa, Kipchumba Murkomen, Didmus Barasa among others.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo of the Tujibebe Wakenya party was also present.

Mudavadi had promised to make a declaration on his political move which he described as an ‘earthquake’ that would shake the world.

