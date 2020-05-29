Mudavadi, Peter Kenneth and Karua Hold Meeting Amid Coalition Speculations

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has reportedly held meetings with Peter Kenneth, Narck Kenya’s Martha Karua and Sally Kosgey ahead of coalitions speculations and realignment.

According to the Star, the meeting was held at Village Market in Nairobi with issues on the agenda being politics and the state of the economy amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed by ANC’s Mudavadi who tweeted,” Catching up with Hon. Martha Karua, Ambassador Dr. Sally Kosgei former Head of Public Service and Hon. Peter Kenneth discussing the challenges facing our nation and agreed to jointly with other like-minded Kenyans put our heads together in search of sustainable solutions.”

Catching up with Hon.@MarthaKarua, Ambassdor Dr. Sally Kosgei former Head of Public Service and Hon. @Peter_Kenneth, discussing the challenges facing our nation and agreed to jointly with other like-minded Kenyans put our heads together in search of sustainable solutions. pic.twitter.com/0Rvly9F0PV — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) May 29, 2020

Read: ‘Neither Kalonzo Nor I are Interested In Joining Jubilee’, Musalia Mudavadi

This meeting comes in the wake of political parties’ realignment and formation of new coalitions. For instance, within the last week, Mudavadi has held a series of political meetings including one with Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetagula and other legislators allied to the Deputy President William Ruto.

In a span of one week, Mudavadi met Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Didmus Barasa, Dan Wanyama, John Waluke and Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth have been presidential candidates in the past elections with Kosgey being viewed as a very influential person in Ruto’s backyard, the Rift Valley region.

At the beginning of the month, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu.

Read Also: President Uhuru to Unveil Jubilee – KANU Coalition Agreement During Meeting With Senators, Gideon Moi to Replace Murkomen as Majority Leader

The coalition agreement was reportedly signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau.

The registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has since ratified the post-election coalition deal.

In another account of events, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party is looking into joining the KANU-Jubilee pact as the 2022 elections draw nearer.

“As Wiper, we are consulting with our coalition partners ODM, ANC, and Ford-Kenya [to] see what we can do. The country needs to come together at this time in order to unite,” said Kalonzo.

Despite the country dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, political temperatures have been high, especially in the Jubilee Party where rifts between the President and his Deputy have been made evident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu