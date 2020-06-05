Mudavadi Gives Leopards’ Stadium Dream Boost By Clearing Land Rate

AFC Leopards long term quest to own their stadium recieved a boost from Hon. Musalia Mudavadi who cleared accumulated land rate on their Kasarani parcel.

At a brief ceremony at Musalia Mudavadi Centre on Tuesday, the club’s patron presented a cheque of Kshs 633,000 to the chairman Dan Shikanda to pay to the ministry of lands.

Leopards and Gor Mahia were given parcels of land around Kasarani Stadium by former President Daniel Moi over 20 years ago, but the pieces still lie undeveloped.

Shikanda underscored the need to house the Kenyan Premier League’s oldest club.

“Leopards has been a street club, but time is now rife to house it,” said Shikanda.

The former Kenya international, who played for both Leopards and Gor Mahia, presented Mudavadi with a five-year strategic plan on how to awaken the sleeping giant.

Longest serving Leopards chairman Alfred Sambu, who was also present at the function, praised Mudavadi for his continued support for the club.

“It’s not easy running a football club especially in Africa, it’s very expensive. I want to thank Hon. Mudavadi for continued support. With this donation, the ground is now set for developing the property.”

