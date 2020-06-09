Mudavadi Faces Ouster As ANC Boss Following Expiry of His Term

Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Godfrey Osotsi has now stated that Musalia Mudavadi faces ouster as Amani National Congress (ANC) boss since his term expires next week, Monday, June 15.

According to Star, Osotsi now demands that the party conducts elections from the grassroots to get new leaders.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the nominated MP claimed that he was among the founder members of ANC adding that the party’s constitution required elections after every five years.

“I do not need to plan to take over the party because I am the founder and I have all the documents. The best thing is to prepare an election timetable within the party’s constitution,” Osotsi said.

Read: We Owe You Nothing In 2022 – Musalia To Ruto (Video)

Luhya unity has been an issue of debate in recent days ahead of the 2022 general elections. Earlier in the week, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was dethroned as the Ford Kenya Party leader and replaced with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

The Office of Registrar of Political Parties went ahead and gazetted the intended changes amid divisions through a gazette notice dated Monday, June 8.

Wetangula and his allies have in the recent days tried to fight the changes exposing the divisions in the party.

The leaders opposed to the changes accused ODM leader Raila Odinga and vocal trade unionist Francis Atwoli of meddling with Ford Kenya affairs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu