Mudavadi Denies Being Endorsed For Presidency By Uhuru During Mother’s Burial

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed him for the presidency during his mother, Hannah Atsianzale’s burial.

Speaking to Kameme FM on Wednesday morning, the former deputy prime minister said Kenyatta is not the type of leader to impose a person on the people.

He was referring to Kenyatta’s call for a “rotational” presidency. The head of state said it is time to have a president outside the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.

But come 2022, Mudavadi confirmed that he will be on the ballot.

“When the time comes, I will come back to ask for your support. For now, we should be discussing how to revive the economy,” Mudavadi said.

“There is nothing wrong with what the President said. If you have a good manifesto and qualities of a leader, Kenyans will elect you their president no matter your tribe.”

The ANC leader urged people from Central Kenya to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because they stand to gain more should the report pass.

“You are the people who were saying on one man, one vote, one shilling. This was well captured and you have more constituencies. If you do not want the new constituencies, give them to us in western,” he added.

He also said that Kenyans need consensus before going to the referendum which is slated for June 2021. This way, he said, the government will save on cost.

“We need to have a consensus to avoid going to a referendum sharply divided. This way, the country will save on security and other costs,” he continued.

Those who are against the report, he said, are being hypocritical.

Taking a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, Mudavadi said it was time for the former to resign if he could not bear the responsibility of the Jubilee administration’s failures.

He said, “He is in the government of the day. However, we are seeing a scenario where he wants to be in the government and opposition at the same time.”

