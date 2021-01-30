Mudavadi Condemns Chaotic Events Witnessed During Raila, Ruto Rallies

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged political tolerance following chaotic events witnessed this week.

Speaking during the burial of former Nairobi Mayor John King’ori Mwangi, Mudavadi condemned the acts of violence that were witnessed in Githurai and Burma markets.

In Githurai, ODM party leader Raila Odinga had his convoy stoned while Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting was interrupted by BBI proponents.

“The type of politics we have started seeing where people still throw stones…I want us all to condemn such barbaric act. I was at the Koffi Annan dialogue team, we went to ICC because of dirty politics,” Mudavadi said.

He also warned Kenyans against politicians focused on advancing their selfish agenda.

The former deputy prime minister asked the electorate to be wary of leaders whose only focus is to win political seats and later abandon their responsibilities.

He also noted that divisive politics will only hurt the already struggling economy even more.

Leaders, he said, should come together and forge ways to better the economy.

Addressing the Mt Kenya region, Mudavadi urged the vote rich region to carefully consider a leader who will ensure their businesses thrive.

“Entrepreneurs are here (in Mt. Kenya), Mt. Kenya has prime entrepreneurs. If we have political or economic instability the region is the biggest loser,” he said.

“We don’t have time to experiment with our politics.”

Mudavadi is said to be forging a coalition with Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula as they campaign for the BBI Bill.

ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula said the four will work together before and after the June referendum.

“After the referendum, leaders of the four parties will sit down and craft an alliance ahead of the 2022 polls. It will be open to like-minded leaders,” he said.

