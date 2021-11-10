Mudavadi Bails Out Cash-strapped AFC Leopards

Politician Musalia Mudavadi has donated Ksh. 1 million to cash-strapped Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Mudavadi, who is the patron of the 12-time Kenyan champions also paid October salary for the players.

He facilitated to team’s recent trip to Wundanyi where Leopards played against Sofapaka.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Hon Musalia Mudavadi for his financial contribution to the club .

As a club we say thank you for your support.

Thank you so much for standing with the club.”

Despite having a shirt sponsor in betting firm Betsafe, Ingwe is still financially unstable and continues to rely on well wishers to survive.

