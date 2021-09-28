CS Mucheru Asks Youth to Avoid Using Digitization to Spread Hate Speech

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and technology Joe Mucheru has called on the youth to utilize digitization for public good instead of using it to spread hate speech.

He said the youth should take up roles as ambassadors of peace, as they stood to lose more in cases of conflict in the country.

The CS was speaking at the 11th International Research Conference for the School of Business and Economics 2021 at Kabarak University on Monday.

“Youth form almost three quarters of the country’s population. If there is peace in the country, youth will benefit the most at the same time you are the one who will suffer the most if peace is threatened,” said Mucheru.

Read: CS Mucheru Urges Youth to Take Advantage of Ajira Program Online Jobs

He added that the youth could transform the country, with the right mind-set as tomorrow’s leaders.

“Digitization is a force for good, it can also be a force for evil in the wrong hands as it can be used for nefarious activities such as spreading hate speech and committing cyber-crimes,” he said.

Mucheru lauded the youth for identifying robust digital ideas, and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance the digital economy.

“You are putting this country on the global map as an innovative digital savanna through coming up with life changing digital ideas like Mpesa,” said Mucheru.

Read: IEBC Official Tabitha Mutemi Set To Lose Her Two Jobs As ICT Ministry, IEBC Agree On Illegality In Appointment

The CS further urged Kenyans to embrace tech by fighting for their place in the rapidly developing digital economy.

“The pace of digital growth has been growing rapidly in the last two decades with groundbreaking technological innovations. It’s a cycle that keeps repeating itself,” Mucheru noted.

The Ministry of ICT is banking on Kenya’s high network infrastructure to create employment for 15 million youth by 2030.

“It is not just a mere dream but something that the government is actively pursuing and so far we have made commendable strides especially because of the exponential growth in the sector,” the CS elaborated.

Mucheru cited the development of the Ajira digital program which is providing employment to about 1.2 million youth.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...