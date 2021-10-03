Mtwapa Couple Jumps from Fifth Floor Apartment After Fight

A couple, in the wee hours of Saturday morning jumped to their deaths in Mtwapa’s luxury area, Kilifi County.

In a statement, DCI said the woman has been identified as Lucy Nyokabi, 23, who was a tenant at Bigsal Apartment. The man has only been identified as “rastaman”.

According to the security guard on duty, he heard a loud bang in the backyard, followed by the deafening noise of a car alarm that immediately went off.

“The guard went round to check what was happening, only to be confronted by the sight of a man’s naked body, lying on the ground,” DCI said.

Moments later, a second body, that of a woman fell at the guard’s feet.

“Shocked at the sight of falling human beings, the guard immediately took flight engulfed in fear, towards Mtwapa police station,” added DCI.

“On arrival, the bewildered guard told detectives that there were ‘falling ghosts’ at his place of work.”

Officers from the station found the two bodies with multiple fractures.

Back at the couple’s fifth floor apartment, officers found that they had been fighting prior to the unfortunate incident.

There was blood on the bedroom floor and a glass table in the living room had been shattered.

