African Whatsapp? MTN Zambia, Simfy Africa Launch Instant Messaging App

MTN Zambia in partnership with Simfy Africa has launched an instant messaging app ‘Ayoba’. The free app is available for Android devices and can be downloaded from Google play store.

Users can use their devices to securely send and receive text messages on Ayoba, send voice messages, images, videos, audio and other files between contacts regardless of whether they have the app or not.

“Ayoba is an exceptional new product that combines innovation, high-end encryption security with convenience of service to ensure that we provide our customers with the utmost satisfaction in terms of their digital experience,” says Bart Hofker, MTN Zambia CEO.

“2020 has not been an easy year so far especially with the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is easy for people to get discouraged in these moments and to look for relief from their anxiety. That is why we are offering our customers a chance to experience a brighter side of life during these dark times by embracing the use of our innovative products and services such as Ayoba to stay connected with their friends and loved ones and also stay entertained.” He added.

MTN Zambia has said that customers will be able to download the app for free as well as share content at no cost for the first three months.

“The free data usage on Ayoba applies to all our customers from the moment that they install the App for the first time. After the first three months of free data usage on Ayoba, our customers can subscribe for Ayoba bundles as low as K1 (Ksh5.77)to stay connected with friends and loved ones,” added Hofker.

