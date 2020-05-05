Mt Kenya University Recalls Prof Stanley Waudo As It Seeks Continuity Alternatives During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Mount Kenya University (MKU) has extended the term of Prof Stanley Waudo as the Vice Chancellor, after the newly appointed Vice Chancellor was locked out of the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Waudo has been at the helm for over 11 years, and proceeded for terminal leave of six months on October 28, pending expiry of his term.

Prof Peter Wanderi was appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor before the new one took over on May 1. Prof Wanderi’s term expired on April 30, and by that time the new Vice Chancellor had not made it to the country. Prof Wanderi is also unable to access the facility, as he is also locked outside Nairobi.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter Wanderi who was appointed to serve in that position has his appointment expiring on 30th April, 2020. In addition, due to the containment regulations imposed by the government, Prof. Wanderi whose residence is outside the Nairobi Metropolitan Area cannot currently access the University physically,” said the chairman of the University Council Prof David Serem.

Prof Waudo will serve until a new Vice Chancellor is announced and the situation enables him to hand over.

Following the closure of learning institutions in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the University announced new measures to ensure distance learning.

Among other measures, the university extended the online learning platform to the regular students (day, evening and weekend).

Prof Peter Wanderi also announced that Open, Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) and Distance, Institution-Based and Electronic Learning (DIBEL) students will continue with their learning uninterrupted.

“Through the Memorandum of Understanding between Mount Kenya University and Telkom Kenya, students will be supported to access online learning resources. Students who are pursuing their Theses and Projects will continue uninterrupted with the support of their supervisors,” said Prof Wanderi on March 16.

The University has also partnered with TV47 to enable televised lectures for the learners.

In 2018, MKU developed an international exchange and cooperation programme with the University of South Africa.

The programme would allow the exchange of scholars, professional staff members, students, and academic information between the two institutions.

“By establishing such exchanges, the instructional and research activities at both universities will be enhanced and greater mutual understanding between scholars and students of both universities facilitated,” an MOU signed by the two universities read in part.

