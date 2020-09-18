Mt Kenya Lost In New Revenue Sharing Formula – Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is of the opinion that the Mt Kenya region lost when it came to the new Revenue Sharing Formula passed by senate on Thursday.

According to Nyoro, the region was left worse off than it was before the Sh370 billion shareable revenue was shared among the 47 counties.

“Disappointingly, Deep state and Senate has left Mt Kenya worse off than before. The “One Man, One Shilling, One Vote” has been torn into pieces and sold to the highest bidder,” Nyoro said.

He claimed that the 11 counties in the Mt Kenya region got the short end of the stick even after President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged Sh53 billion to revenue to be shared among the counties in the next financial year.

“We lost. Our 11 counties namely Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Meru, Kiambu, Nakuru & Satellite Lamu with a combined population of 10.78M got Sh 74.9B. Meaning each resident got Sh 6,800,” he maintained.

“With Sh 370B to share among counties, the National Per capita allocation is Sh 7,890. At 6,800, Mt Kenya region was shortchanged.”

In a post shared on Facebook, the first time MP added that the people of Mt Kenya were supposed to receive Sh84 billion but instead received less revenue by Sh10 billion.

“We therefore got less Sh 10 Billion. Even on the additional Sh 53 Billion which was ostensibly meant to right the past wrongs, we still got lower at Sh 12.1 B against Sh12.2 B that was due to us,” he said.

“Before we chest thump on “how we won”, let us all know that we actually lost. Mt Kenya region lost while we still have the “Deep State and Serikali”. You can’t argue with facts. They are stubborn.”

In the formula passed by 41 senators, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu and Turkana will get the largest part of the “cake”.

Nairobi got an additional Sh3.3 billion, pushing its total allocation to Sh19.2 billion from the current Sh15.9 billion.

Nakuru’s allocation shot to Sh13 billion from the current Sh10.4 billion, Kiambu received Sh11.7 billion, while Turkana will get Sh12.6 billion.

