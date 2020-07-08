Section of Mt Kenya Leaders Cerebrate Kimunya’s Appointment In 4-hour Meeting

Eight leaders from the Mt Kenya region reportedly held a four-hour meeting in support of the appointment of Amos Kimunya as the new National Assembly Majority Leader.

Star reports that the meeting was held at the Panafric Hotel with the agenda on the table detailing support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kimunya.

The leaders included: Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Amos Kimunya (National Assembly Majority Leader), Peter Kenneth (former Gatanga MP), Senator Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and speaker Justin Muturi.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the leaders stated that they had had a ‘political lunch.’

“We are here to appreciate President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment of Kimunya and that’s why we come to congratulate mheshimiwa. We appreciate Kimunya and we came to support. Mt Kenya we are well represented, and we thank the President for giving us Kimunya. The future is there for all of us, we are congratulating Kimunya, we are not creating any special impression we are working for our people,” said the leaders.

A fortnight ago, Aden Duale was relieved of his duties as Majority leader in the new House leadership changes and replaced with Amos Kimunya.

Deputy President William Ruto, whose allies have been the major casualties in the party shake-up, also attended the parliamentary group meeting.

The Jubilee purge also saw key Ruto allies in the Senate stripped of plum positions including Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and Kithure Kindiki, who were kicked out of Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker positions respectively after being accused of frustrating President Kenyatta’s agenda in the house.

