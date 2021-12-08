Mt. Kenya Foundation’s Demands To Odinga As They Endorse Him For The Presidency

The Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) has endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel on Wednesday evening, the group of rich businessmen from the vote-rich region said they fully support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) initiative.

The leaders confirmed that they will be attending the Azimio La Umoja’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) that will be held at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

The former Prime Minister is expected to officially declare his presidential during the event. Over 10,000 delegates from the central region are expected to grace the event.

In today’s event, the tycoons led by their chairman Peter Munga signed a pact with Odinga to build on President Kenyatta’s legacy.

The leaders revealed plans to form a technical team to negotiate on the issues they want addressed as part of their pre-election pact with Odinga.

Among issues, MKF wants addressed by Odinga in their pact, is the resettlement of people who were displaced in the 2017 elections, tackle economic challenges across the country and carry on with President Kenyatta’s legacy of development.

“Being an industrious people, our economy-related issues are complex, and cannot be reduced to a mere slogan, catchy phrases or handouts. Our region requires a coherent and comprehensive plan to recast and address our development and economic needs,” they said.

The businessmen say they were tasked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to find a suitable candidate who will continue with the Head of State’s legacy when he retires next year.

Between September and October, the group met Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals in what they described as interviews for the top seat.

The OKA leaders are Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

President Kenyatta has severally hinted at backing Odinga’s presidential ambitions. He is also said to be in talks with the OKA principals to support Odinga’s presidential bid.

Other leaders who accompanied Odinga to Safari Park on Wednesday include National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Governors Lee Kinyajui (Nakuru), Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was also present.

CS Munya said Mt Kenya will be safe under Odinga as president.

“As Mt Kenya, we do not feel safe in the hands of individuals with a history of looting public funds, land grabbing and perpetrating displacement of our people,” said Munya.

“We have witnessed what corruption can do to an economy, and cannot imagine a Kenya where looters are in charge.”

The remarks were echoed by Joho who said: “The departure of Raila in 2007/2008 involved hard decisions that needed to be made. Baba said the country is bigger than all of us, while others wanted the chaos to continue.”

The Orange party boss will face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 contest.

Initially, President Kenyatta had promised to support Ruto’s bid for the presidency before they fell out following the former’s political truce with the opposition leader.

