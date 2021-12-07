Mt. Kenya Foundation Settles On Odinga As Uhuru’s Preferred Successor

The Mount Kenya Foundation has settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga as their preferred candidate in the 2022 General Election.

Reports indicate the group of rich businessmen from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region is set to announce the decision before Friday when Odinga is expected to officially announce his presidential bid at the Kasarani Stadium.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the tycoons led by their chairman Peter Munga will meet on Wednesday before making the endorsement public.

The businessmen claim to have been tasked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to find a suitable candidate who will continue with the Head of State’s legacy when he retires next year.

“The President asked us to advise him on what type of person he should hand the mantle to,” MKF vice-chairman Titus Ibui said.

Between September and October, the group met Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals in what they described as interviews for the top seat.

The OKA leaders are Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

All the four principals, who are also eyeing the presidency, have pledged loyalty to President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta has severally hinted at backing Odinga’s presidential ambitions.

The Orange party boss will face off with Deputy President William Ruto.

Initially, the President had promised to support Ruto’s bid for the presidency before they fell out following the former’s political truce with the opposition leader.

