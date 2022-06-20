in POLITICS

Mr Six Months vs Mr Mganga: Raila, Ruto Trade Barbs On Twitter

ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto at a past function [Photo/Courtesy]

The war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and his tough competitor Raila Odinga has thrown social media users into a frenzy.

What started with a war of might between ODM’s Babu Owino and UDA’s Johnson Sakaja has now escalated to the top presidential competitors trading barbs on Twitter.

Yesterday, there was a standoff at the Jacaranda grounds after it emerged that both Babu and Sakaja had booked the same venue, at the same time for a rally. Police had to be deployed to ensure sanity was restored with Babu Owino backing down.

Shortly after the rally by the Ruto-led team, chaos were witnessed with goons captured on camera throwing stones at his entourage.

Read: Standoff Looms As Police Cordon Off Jacaranda Grounds Ahead of DP Ruto Rally

Ruto then blamed the attacks on Raila Odinga, calling him the “Lord of violence”.

“Mr Kitendawili, the Lord of violence has done it again. Hired innocent, desperate and jobless young people, victims of his sabotage of the big 4 jobs plan, to shed innocent blood in his eternal quest for power. What a shame on father’s day…freedom is coming on August 8,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

Raila did not waste any time and retaliated by calling Ruto Mr six months time in reference to failed promises he made to Kenyans.

Raila further termed Ruto’s remarks as a cry for sympathy votes, which according to him (Raila) has no room in the Kenyan politics.

Read Also: You&#8217;re Morally, Legally Unqualified To Question Raila&#8217;s Academic Credentials &#8211; Makau Mutua To DP Ruto

“Mr Six months, for how long will you blame everyone for everything that befalls you. It’s not okay to be rudderless, clueless and plan-less. This country is slowly overcoming fraudsters and shortcuts that define your politics. Maliza uende. There is no room for sympathy votes!” Raila wrote.

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following the exchange of words, with each supporter pledging allegiance to their preferred presidential candidate.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

DP William RutoRaila Odinga

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

