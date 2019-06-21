Mr Seed, Fiancee Nimmoh Deactivate Instagram Accounts After Cheating Allegations

Gospel artiste Mr Seed and his fiancee Nimmoh Gachuiri have both suspiciously deactivated their Instagram accounts after cheating allegations.

The Gwara Gwara hitmaker is accused of “having his way” with a female fan who had allegedly gone to him seeking advise on film-making.

According to reports, Seed is claimed to have invited the lady fan to his apartment in Roysambu then one thing led to another.

Following the pressure that Mr Seed was receiving from his fans, he deleted his page.

Days later, his fiancee, who is also the mother of his child – Gold, deleted her page as well, leaving netizens wondering what could have pushed her to take her page down.

Speaking on the move by Mr Seed, his manager noted that the singer deactivated his account in a move to allow him to “prepare adequately for a new project.”

Seed’s manager, Jeremiah Onyango noted: “Mr Seed Is out for the moment working on a big project that will be launched soon… In this project, his full attention is needed and he, therefore, has to stay out of social media for a while.”

At the time of his pulling down the page, Mr Seed had at least 340,000 followers.

