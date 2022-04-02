MPs Sudi, Kositany identified as Masterminds Behind Raila Attack-DCI

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soi MP Caleb Kositany and Speaker of Uasin Gishu county assembly David Kiplagat organized and coordinated the attacks against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Entourage in Soy constituency.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the three have been summoned in connection with the attacks that saw the Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate’s chopper pelted with stones.

They are expected to appear in person to Rift Valley DCI Regional cordinator on April 3, 2022, at 9am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident.

Raila and his Entourage were attacked by rowdy youth who pelted their stones at their chopper after the funeral of the late businessman Jackson Kibor on Friday.

The event was attended by a number of politicians aligned to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party. The area is considered a stronghold for the UDA presidential flag bearer.

Earlier today, the police arrested 17 Suspects in connection with the attack. They were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination.

