MPs Sudi, Kositany Accuse DCI of Bias, Deny Plotting Raila Attack

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany have denied alleged hand in Friday’s attack on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s helicopter.

The two MPs and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat were on Saturday named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as the masterminds of the attack that saw Odinga and his entourage pelted with stones by rowdy youths. The politicians were leaving the burial ceremony of businessman Jackson Kibor in Soy, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

But speaking to members of the press in Eldoret on Sunday, Sudi and Kositany termed the investigations by the DCI as biased and political.

The leaders said they were not aware of the attack and only came to learn about it moments after it happened.

While condemning the attack, the duo accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of wrongly linking them to the incident.

Also Read: MPs Sudi, Kositany identified as Masterminds Behind Raila Attack-DCI

They indicated that the attack was staged to depict close allies of Deputy President William Ruto in the North-Rift region in bad light. The area is considered a stronghold for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer.

Ruto and Odinga are touted as front runners in the August 9 General Election.

The lawmakers claimed the police are being used by the state to frustrate the DP’s allies.

According to the MPs, police are yet to take action against politicians linked to attacks on Ruto’s motorcade in Kisumu and Kenol in Muranga County where two people lost their lives.

Sudi named several other incidents including Kibra and London Ward by-elections where chaos were reported but no action was taken against leaders suspected to have perpetrated the attacks against Ruto’s supporters.

Also Read: Police Launch Manhunt for ‘Organized youth’ Behind Violence Against Raila Odinga’s Entourage

The MPs, however, confirmed that they would honour summons by the DCI later today in Nakuru.

“We are ready to bear the brunt. We are there for justice. We are always preaching piece. We are heading to Nakuru to go and listen to this nonsense. It is pure nonsense. Whatever they want to do, we are ready for it,” said Kositany.

Yesterday, police said they had arrested 17 suspects in connection with the Friday attack hours after Ruto apologised to the ODM leader. The suspects were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...