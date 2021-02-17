MPs Stunned As Woman Explains How She Walked Into Kemsa Offices, Left With Sh300 Million Tender

A woman shocked MPs after she revealed that she walked into Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and walked out with a lucrative tender.

Zubeda Nyamulendo, Director at Aszure Commercial Services, on Wednesday told the Public Investment Committee (PIC) that she won a Sh300 million tender to supply the agency with protective masks.

Ms Nyamulendo who dodged most of the legislators’ questions said she had not done business with the government prior to bagging the tender.

Asked if she was the only signatory to the company accounts, Ms Nyamulendo said a colleague only identified as Stanley, was a signatory.

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris demanded that the Aszure company director gives the committee Stanley’s full name.

Ms Nyamulendo further stunned the committee when she could not recall Stanley’s surname and only mumbled words.

Another legislator wondered how she bagged the tender and received a commitment letter only four days after walking into the offices.

It was also highlighted that her company could have been used by influential persons and she was only a pawn.

In December 2020, James Njuguna, a director of La Miguela Holdings Limited stunned MPs when he told them that he landed a Sh180 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) tender by sheer luck.

Mr Njuguna told the committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, that he was only passing by Kemsa building when he saw a large number of people.

He sought to find out what was going on at the state agency.

“I went straight to the receptionist who advised me not to waste time and apply for the tenders which were being flaunted.

“I quickly penned off a two-sentence letter and after two hours I was told I had succeeded and asked to collect the commitment letter from the Chief executive officer’s office,” Njuguna told the lawmakers.

Asked whether he had done business with the agency before, Njuguna said he had supplied fire equipment worth Sh400,000 in the past.

MPs wondered how he landed the lucrative tender and bypassed all the procurement processes.

To this, Njuguna said, “Things happened very fast, I was acting as directed. There were many people seeking the tenders and therefore one could not question the process at the time.

“The tenders were being issued to address an emergency and hence no need to go through the tedious process as time was running out, the country had been hit by a pandemic.”

