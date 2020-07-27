List of MPs Who Receive Over Ksh20 Million In Mileage Allowances Every Year

Several MPs received as much as Ksh20 million each for mileage (transport allowances) in the year 2019, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report.

This means such MPs used at least Ksh1.6 million every month for transport, an amount that is above their salaries.

The MP who receives the highest mileage allowance is Bomet Woman representative Joyce Chepkoech Korir, who gets at least Ksh43.6 million every year.

Also on the list is Mandera North MP Abdullah Bashir Sheikh, who received Ksh23.5 million in 2019, similar to the amount he received in 2018.

Lafey MP Mr Abdi Mude Ibrahim is also among the legislators who received hefty payments for mileage, getting Ksh23.2 million in 2019, as well as 2018. Since he was elected in 2017, he only spoke once in parliament seeking for a statement, and has never sponsored any motion.

Mandera South MP Adan Hajj Ali is also in the list, having received Ksh23.5 million for 2018 and 2019 each. Adan Keynan from Eldas, received Ksh42 million for the two years, Ksh21 million each.

Ahmed Ibrahim (Wajir North), Ahmed Bashane Gaal (Tarbaj) and Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed (Wajir West) each received Ksh26 million, Ksh20 million and Ksh21 million respectively.

Christopher Doye Nakuleu from Turkana North received Ksh21.6 million for the year 2019, the same with 2018, while Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi (Wajir) received Ksh23.5 million.

Banissa MP Hassan Kullow Maalim gets at least Ksh23.5 million every year for mileage while Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Akai Emanikor receives Ksh21.6 million every year.

Senator Mohammed Maalim Mahamud (Mandera), MP Mohammed Mohamud Sheik (Wajir South) and Omar Mohamed Maalim Hassan (Mandera East) receive approximately Ksh20.2 million, Ksh22.4 million and Ksh20.6 million each respectively.

MP for Moyale Qalicha Gufu Wario receives Ksh20.6 million while Marsabit Woman Representative Safia Sheikh Adan receives Ksh23.5 million.

Mandera West MP Yusuf Adan Haji receives Ksh22.6 million every year to visit his constituency, while Turkana Central MP John Lodepe Nakara receives Ksh21.6 million.

The mileage allowance, according to information in our possession varies between Ksh650,000 and Ksh4 million for each MP, meant for them to visit their consituencies.

The amount is allocated depending on size of the constituency/county and the hardships therein in terms of transport.

However, most of the MPs use the scheme to enrich themselves, and some do not even visit their constituencies/counties, hence the money ends up in their pockets.

Here’s the full list showing how much your MP pockets to visit you:-

