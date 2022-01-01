MPs Recalled For Special Sitting Next Week To Conclude Amendments On Contentious Parties Bill

Members of Parliament have been recalled for a 3-day special sitting next week to consider pending amendments on the contentious Political Parties Bill.

In a notice, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the sitting will be held between Tuesday, January 5th to Friday, January 7th.

“The Sittings will be held in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 10.00 am and at 2.30 pm (for the Morning and Afternoon sittings, respectively),” the notice dated December 30 reads in parts.

The Speaker of the National Assembly @SpeakerJBMuturi has issued a Notification to All Members of the National Assembly and the General Public that there shall be Special Sittings of the House on 5th, 6th, & 7th January 2022 from 10:00am and 2:30pm. The Agenda is as outlined pic.twitter.com/XN85mcKRQQ — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) December 31, 2021

Other matters to be considered during the session include the Second Reading, Committee of the Whole House and Third Reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 32 of 2021).

Muturi noted that if need arises, the sittings of the House will automatically extend until conclusion of the specified business on the three days.

“The House may also hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates, for purposes of concluding any business scheduled for consideration herein,” he said.

The lawmakers were also notified that an electronic voting system will be used during the sittings.

“Members who may have misplaced their Chamber electronic cards are required to seek replacement at the office of the Chief Serjeant-at-Arms by 5.00 pm on Wednesday, 5′ January 2022,” the Speaker added.

The special sitting follows a request by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

Key amendments on the Bill were derailed on Wednesday following chaos and violence witnessed in the House with pro-handshake MPs flexing muscles with their counterparts allied to Deputy President William Ruto. The House adjourned at midnight.

Sigowet/Soin MP Kipsengeret Koros was injured in the melee. Minority Leader John Mbadi who was accused of attacking the lawmaker was ejected from the House for acting in a disorderly manner. He will miss five consecutive sittings.

The MPs only managed to conclude 4 out of 23 amendments that were proposed to the Bill even as Ruto-allied MPs suffered defeat in attempts to have some of the proposed amendments dropped.

