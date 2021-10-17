MPs Pushing For My Ouster Want To Control Millions From Nomination Fees – Tuju

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has faulted Kieleweke MPs pushing for his ouster are eying the millions that will be generated by the party through nomination fees.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Tuju said that the politicians are pretending to push for reforms in the party whose popularity is waning while eying its financial resources.

“The Mps think having control of the party machinery will secure tickets. The noise comes with the territory. There are substantial resources. They think being at the helm gives one control over the resources,” said Tuju.

The politicians have already pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to rid the party of “officials who have become a stumbling block for reforms, vibrancy and growth.”

The demands follow a streak of losses, including the recent by-election in Kiambaa where Ruto’s UDA narrowly beat Jubilee to clinch the seat.

Among the politicians pushing for Tuju ouster include Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Starehe MP Charles Njagua.

On Thursday, Tuju denied claims that he had been locked out of Jubilee headquarters as a result of the leadership wrangles bedeviling the party.

“I am currently behind my desk at Jubilee Headquarters and I have just finished a meeting with some of our staff,” Tuju said.

