Tanga Tanga MPs Hold Prayers At Incarcerated Sirisia Lawmaker John Waluke’s Home

A section of Jubilee Members of Parliament on Sunday met and held prayers at incarcerated colleague John Waluke’s home.

The Sirisia MP was sentenced to 67 years in jail alongside Grace Wakhungu for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board of millions of shillings in a maize tender scandal. To avoid serving jail term they were directed to pay fines totalling to about Ksh2 billion.

The MPs who attended the prayers are Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, who is eyeing a governor’s seat in 2022 General Election was also present.

The MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp joined Waluke’s family in the calls for President Kenyatta to intervene on their behalf to have Waluke released from prison.

The MPs stated that being Jubilee’s Bungoma Chairman, Waluke helped popularise the ruling party in the region.

Earlier in July, Waluke appealed against his sentencing. He cited inconsistencies and lack of independence in arriving at the guilty verdict.

He is still at Industrial area prison, while Wakhungu is spending her time at the Langata women’s prison.

