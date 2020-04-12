Only 53 MPs Will Be Allowed Into Parliament Chambers In New COVID-19 Guidelines

As Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday for COVID-19 special sittings, tougher guidelines have been introduced to safeguard legislators as the pandemic continues to spread.

In an updated list of guidelines released on Sunday, only 53 members of the National Assembly and 28 senators will be allowed in the debating chamber.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi noted that save for the designated seats, priority of allocation of the rest of the seats will be accorded only to members who have registered for the particular sitting.

The lawmakers are expected to deliberate on the stages of the 2020 Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill containing proposals on revenue collection.

Muturi called on members who intend to attend to the Tuesday session to register with the House clerk.

The Speaker stated that members will be required to wear masks at all time while in the chamber.

Hand sanitisers, the speaker said, shall be provided in designated areas within Parliament Buildings.

The measures will also apply in the Senate, Speaker Keneth Lusaka said.

“We will still only allow 28 senators and they will not be replaced by anyone. There will be no movements in the chamber and the social distancing requirement must be observed,” Lusaka told a local media.

Other measures that Parliament has put in place in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak include limiting movement in the chambers.

“Upon vacation of a seat by a member, prompt disinfection of the seat, table, electronic system, microphones and the chamber tablet will be undertaken by the relevant officers before the seat is occupied,” the speaker states.

MPs and parliament employees above the age of 58 or with underlying health conditions have also been advised to work from home.

Recently, Speaker Muturi also cautioned pregnant women and lactating mothers against attending the sittings.

The two houses suspended sittings Monday last week hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area.

The President issued the directive that also affects Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In the circumstances, it has, therefore, become necessary to inform you that it will not be possible to hold the Sittings of the Houses of Parliament as scheduled, until further notice,” reads the statement, ” a memo signed by Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Keneth Lusaka (Senate) read.

It later emerged that the Speakers suspended the sittings after reports that 17 MPs had tested positive for COVID-19. The reports were confirmed to be fake.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali said the fake reports were meant to raise false and stop members from discussing President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed measures meant to cushion Kenyans as the virus continues to cripple businesses.

Ali further claimed that some entities were trying to siphon funds meant to fight the virus by taking over the roles of the National Assembly.

“Someone wants to continue bypassing the constitution to siphon funds meant for CORONA. This is possible if parliament is not sitting so that they take over roles of NA and run everything through decree-Leak fake info of 17MP’s-Have a reason not to allow parliament to resume-Steal,” he wrote on Twitter.

