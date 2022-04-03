MPs Sudi, Kositany Surrender to Authorities for Grilling Over Raila Attack

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany on Sunday afternoon presented themselves to police in Nakuru after summons over chaos witnesses in Eldoret on Friday.

The MPs and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat are linked to the incident where ODM leader Raila Odinga and his entourage were pelted with stones after attending the burial ceremony of businessman Jackson Kibor.

Sudi and Kositany arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru a few minutes after 1 pm.

Kiplagat is said to have arrived a bit early.

The trio is expected to record a statement as part of investigations into the incident that left Odinga’s chopper and some cars damaged.

Also Read: MPs Sudi, Kositany identified as Masterminds Behind Raila Attack-DCI

Earlier, the lawmakers denied claims that they were part of politicians who organised the group of youths to attack Raila’s entourage.

Speaking to members of the press in Eldoret on Sunday, Sudi and Kositany termed the investigations by the DCI as biased and political.

The leaders said they were not aware of the attack and only came to learn about it moments after it happened.

While condemning the attack, the duo accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of wrongly linking them to the incident.

Also Read: City Boda Boda Rider Arrested After Allegedly Abducting, Sexually Assaulting Foreigner

They indicated that the attack was staged to depict close allies of Deputy President William Ruto in the North-Rift region in bad light. The area is considered a stronghold for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer.

Ruto and Odinga are touted as front runners in the August 9 General Election.

The lawmakers claimed the police are being used by the state to frustrate the DP’s allies.

According to the MPs, police are yet to take action against politicians linked to attacks on Ruto’s motorcade in Kisumu and Kenol in Muranga County where two people lost their lives.

Also Read: Police Launch Manhunt for ‘Organized youth’ Behind Violence Against Raila Odinga’s Entourage

Sudi named several other incidents including Kibra and London Ward by-elections where chaos were reported but no action was taken against leaders suspected to have perpetrated the attacks against Ruto’s supporters.

“We are ready to bear the brunt. We are there for justice. We are always preaching piece. We are heading to Nakuru to go and listen to this nonsense. It is pure nonsense. Whatever they want to do, we are ready for it,” said Kositany.

Yesterday, police said they had arrested 17 suspects in connection with the Friday attack hours after Ruto apologised to the ODM leader. The suspects were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...